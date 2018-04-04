'If you kill someone we might kill you back' - Harris Co. sheriff's welcome sign goes viral

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley does it again - creating a bold welcome sign that’s now going viral.

The sign reads, “Our citizens have concealed weapons. If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have ONE jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay!”

This isn’t the first time Sheriff Jolley’s welcome sign went viral. In November 2015, Jolley posted a sign that he deemed “politically incorrect” that read, “Warning: Harris County is politically incorrect. We say Merry Christmas, God Bless America and In God We Trust. We Salute our troops and our flag. If this offends you... Leave!"

Sheriff Jolley paid for the 2015 sign himself because of his passion behind the message.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.