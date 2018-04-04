2 arrested following Phenix City high-speed chase that ended in - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

2 arrested following Phenix City high-speed chase that ended in Columbus

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A police chase that started in Phenix City and ended in Columbus has led to the arrest of two people.

On Tuesday, April 3 around 7:43 p.m. police were in the area of 10th Street and 6th Avenue when dispatch reported that the Phenix City Police Department was chasing a stolen 2006 Nissan Altima into Columbus.

According to a police report, while an officer was chasing the vehicle over the Oglethorpe Bridge from Phenix City to Columbus he observed the driver of the vehicle throw what appeared to be a bag of narcotics out of the vehicle.

Police found methamphetamine and five tablets of ecstasy on the suspects.

Daniel Hamilton, 42, and 36-year-old Amanda Jones were arrested and charged with several offenses.

Hamilton was charged with the following offenses:

  • Theft by receiving stolen property over $1,500
  • Theft by bringing stolen property into state over $1,500
  • Possession of ecstasy
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Obstruction of a police officer
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Reckless driving
  • No proof of insurance
  • Fleeing to elude law enforcement

Jones was charged with the following offenses:

  • Theft by receiving stolen property over $1,500
  • Theft by bringing stolen property into state over $1,500
  • Possession of ecstasy
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Drugs to be kept in original container
  • Possession of dangerous drugs
  • Obstruction of an officer

Police say the vehicle was originally stolen from Opelika, AL on Oct. 15, 2017.

