2 arrested following Phenix City high-speed chase that ended in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A police chase that started in Phenix City and ended in Columbus has led to the arrest of two people.

On Tuesday, April 3 around 7:43 p.m. police were in the area of 10th Street and 6th Avenue when dispatch reported that the Phenix City Police Department was chasing a stolen 2006 Nissan Altima into Columbus.

According to a police report, while an officer was chasing the vehicle over the Oglethorpe Bridge from Phenix City to Columbus he observed the driver of the vehicle throw what appeared to be a bag of narcotics out of the vehicle.

Police found methamphetamine and five tablets of ecstasy on the suspects.

Daniel Hamilton, 42, and 36-year-old Amanda Jones were arrested and charged with several offenses.

Hamilton was charged with the following offenses:

Theft by receiving stolen property over $1,500

Theft by bringing stolen property into state over $1,500

Possession of ecstasy

Possession of methamphetamine

Obstruction of a police officer

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Reckless driving

No proof of insurance

Fleeing to elude law enforcement

Jones was charged with the following offenses:

Theft by receiving stolen property over $1,500

Theft by bringing stolen property into state over $1,500

Possession of ecstasy

Possession of methamphetamine

Drugs to be kept in original container

Possession of dangerous drugs

Obstruction of an officer

Police say the vehicle was originally stolen from Opelika, AL on Oct. 15, 2017.

