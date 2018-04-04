Missing Columbus woman's family pleads for the community's help

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - - The Columbus Police Department said the 3200 block of 4th Avenue was the last place where Erin Collier, 37, was seen.

Her family says they can't believe she would disappear so suddenly if something wasn't wrong.

Janet King, Collier's mother, said she last saw her Friday, Mar. 16, the very day she stopped by her house.

"[She] showered, changed her clothes, and said, 'Mama, I will see you later,'" King said.

Two days later, King and Collier talked over the phone. There's been no communication, no calls, no texts from Erin since Mar. 18.

"I haven't heard from her since," King said. "Her phone's going straight to voicemail, it's full now, and this is not Erin. This is not my daughter," she said.

King and her daughter Sarah, Collier's sister, have been knocking on neighbors' doors, handing out fliers with Erin's picture and contact information for CPD.

The last thing King remembers from that phone call is that Erin might have been near Ashley Station Apartments on the 18th.

King said she can't bear to lose another child. Her son, Joshua Hill, was murdered in Phenix City back in 2010.

"Ever since then, we, as a family," King said, "have had a pact. That, no matter where, we're at, no matter what we do, we call and check in."

King said her hopes to see Erin again rest on one person going to police and sharing what they know.

"Somebody please come forward, please! If we can get to her, please! Somebody say something, please!"

Collier is described as 5'3", weighing 130 pounds, with a prominent black rose tattoo on her right wrist.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Columbus Police.

