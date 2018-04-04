Recovery efforts continue for toddler missing in Bibb Pond - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Recovery efforts continue for toddler missing in Bibb Pond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new team is joining in the search for the 4-year-old boy who went missing in the Bibb Pond area of the Chattahoochee River.

Officials are entering the seventh day of recovery efforts after the child went missing while fishing with his 27-year-old father.

The father’s body was discovered on Sunday. There has still been no sign of the toddler.

Local first responders say they've experienced a number of weather-related obstacles in their search and they're bringing in a crew from South Carolina to aid in the search for the four-year-old boy.

