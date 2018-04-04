Russell County Sheriff's Office searching for missing female - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Russell County Sheriff's Office searching for missing female

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Facebook, Russell County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Facebook, Russell County Sheriff's Office)
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.

According to the sheriff’s department, Arielle Banks is missing.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts. Please contact Sgt. Corey Jones at 334-664-9847 or email cjones@rcso.org. 

