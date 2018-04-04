Russell County Sheriff's Office searching for missing female

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.

According to the sheriff’s department, Arielle Banks is missing.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts. Please contact Sgt. Corey Jones at 334-664-9847 or email cjones@rcso.org.

