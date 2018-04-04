'There's no contamination' Phenix City Utilities officials respond to boil water advisory

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Hundreds of homeowners in Phenix City are under a boil water advisory.

Phenix City Utilities Manager Stephen Smith says a contractor hit a main transmission line which eventually led to the city shutting water off in a widespread area near Auburn Road earlier this week. When the water is cut off, the utilities manager says there’s a loss of pressure which causes the potential of groundwater to seep into the system.

“We are constantly testing the water. We tested it again this morning. We will be testing it periodically over a four day period," said Smith.

The city says any time there's potential of contamination seeping into the water system, it is required by the Environmental Protection Agency that a water boil advisory is issued.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean it's bad water or dangerous or anything. It hasn’t been treated but we are required by EPA to put out a notice that there’s a potential contamination in the system," said Smith.

Lori Bilger is one of many affected and said she was unaware of the boil advisory until she saw a note on social media.

“My water gradually went off and was off until 6 a.m. the next morning," said Bilger. “I was feeding my dogs with the water and was making tea. Nobody said anything about boiling it. I didn’t know and was a little upset. I was like God am I going to get sick?”

The city said they sent the advisory out as soon as they discovered the potential dangers it was dealing with as crews continue to test the water supply throughout the area.

“The groundwater in this area is not contaminated. We tested it again this morning and we will test it tomorrow. We go out to people's homes and businesses in the area and pull the tap water so we can get what the customer is getting and test that water," said Smith.

The utilities manager said the boil water advisory could end as soon as tomorrow at 11 p.m. Smith also said what caused the contractor to hit the pipe and cause the issue is under investigation.

