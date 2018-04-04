SEGMENT: Gospel event coming to Columbus

More and more women are moving into slots once reserved for men only, especially in the military.More >>
More and more women are moving into slots once reserved for men only, especially in the military.More >>
Hundreds of homeowners in Phenix City are under a boil water advisory.More >>
Hundreds of homeowners in Phenix City are under a boil water advisory.More >>
A gospel extravaganza is coming to Columbus. The event is hosted by Stop the Bleeding Ministries.More >>
A gospel extravaganza is coming to Columbus. The event is hosted by Stop the Bleeding Ministries.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.More >>
A new team is joining in the search for the 4-year-old boy who went missing in the Bibb Pond area of the Chattahoochee River.More >>
A new team is joining in the search for the 4-year-old boy who went missing in the Bibb Pond area of the Chattahoochee River.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>