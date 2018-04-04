SEGMENT: Gospel event coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A gospel extravaganza is coming to Columbus.

The event is hosted by Stop the Bleeding Ministries.

The event is on Sunday, April 8 at 6 p.m. at Family Life Abundant Center located at 6001 Buena Vista Blvd.

