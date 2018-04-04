Military Matters: 3 women complete training as Army Rangers - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Military Matters: 3 women complete training as Army Rangers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More and more women are moving into slots once reserved for men only, especially in the military.

That's certainly true at Fort Benning, where three women have completed training as Army Rangers, and others have enrolled in basic training courses.

“Women create history every day," said a woman in the Armed Forces serving in Japan. “I hate acknowledging one point in time where we have strong leadership that marched and protested for the right for women to vote or for women to join the military and to serve in the military, to serve anything other than nurses in the military.”

