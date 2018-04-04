Military Matters: 3 women complete training as Army Rangers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More and more women are moving into slots once reserved for men only, especially in the military.
That's certainly true at Fort Benning, where three women have completed training as Army Rangers, and others have enrolled in basic training courses.
“Women create history every day," said a woman in the Armed Forces serving in Japan. “I hate acknowledging one point in time where we have strong leadership that marched and protested for the right for women to vote or for women to join the military and to serve in the military, to serve anything other than nurses in the military.”
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
More and more women are moving into slots once reserved for men only, especially in the military.More >>
More and more women are moving into slots once reserved for men only, especially in the military.More >>
Hundreds of homeowners in Phenix City are under a boil water advisory.More >>
Hundreds of homeowners in Phenix City are under a boil water advisory.More >>
A gospel extravaganza is coming to Columbus. The event is hosted by Stop the Bleeding Ministries.More >>
A gospel extravaganza is coming to Columbus. The event is hosted by Stop the Bleeding Ministries.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.More >>
A new team is joining in the search for the 4-year-old boy who went missing in the Bibb Pond area of the Chattahoochee River.More >>
A new team is joining in the search for the 4-year-old boy who went missing in the Bibb Pond area of the Chattahoochee River.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.More >>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>