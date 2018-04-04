Lee County Special Olympics track meet held in Smiths Station

Smiths Station hosted the Lee County Special Olympics Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered from throughout the area to compete in various track and field competitions.

Tim Hudson, a former Atlanta Braves pitcher, and Smith Station Mayor Bubba Copeland were some of the many volunteers and attendees who attended the event to help and out and enjoy the games.

"It’s really special to come out here and see these young men and women competing and having a good time,” says Hudson.

"I'll tell you their hearts are beautiful. It really makes you happy to come out here and the kids are so nice. All they care about is competing, not winning any medals. It's a very special day,” says Copeland.

Wednesday marked more than 10 years of Smiths Station hosting the Special Olympics event.

