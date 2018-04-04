City Council passes new height ordinance in downtown Auburn

Auburn City Council has passed a new height ordinance in the downtown area.

City officials say the amendment to a zoning ordinance will increase height structure in downtown from 65 feet to 75 feet.

A frontrunner to take advantage of this height change is an Atlanta based company who wants to build a hotel with approximately 130 rooms with more to offer. Officials say the development of this area, called the College Edge Overlay District, is something that could take downtown to the next level.

