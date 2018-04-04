Fountain City honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Around the country, people honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

Those in Columbus says it’s a day that we need to look back on to move forward.

"Everything is divided and sub-divided in hate, culture, race, color, and everything else. It's just a sad day. It took one of the most influential people in history to die to make that known. Now it's just banished again," says Columbus resident, Dijon Patterson.



"It's just amazing to me how we can all live in a diverse world now and not have to live with being separated from another race other than your own," says Columbus resident, Jessica Dixon.



Earlier today, the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Columbus held a reading of some of King's lesser-known sermons. They also held a vigil and a moment of silence during the time for when King was killed in 1968. Pastors from different churches came together for this reading.



"We want people to understand that if we seek to work together for the common good, then there will be less division, less divisiveness, and we'll have the ability to help all generations," explained Roderick Green, pastor of First African Baptist Church



"Many of the issues that he was tackling in Chicago and Memphis are the same struggles we see right here in Columbus, Georgia," says Adrian Chester, pastor of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church.

Today is the first time for the MLK Remembrance event, but organizers are looking to have more in the future to honor King's life and legacy.

