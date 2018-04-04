Fire crews contain fire on Freeman Road in Phenix City - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fire crews contain fire on Freeman Road in Phenix City

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Fire crews contained a fire on Freeman Road in Phenix City Wednesday night.

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m.

According to fire officials,  part of a shed was engulfed in what started as a grass fire.  The cause of the fire has not been determined.

No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway. 

