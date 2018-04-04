Most Wanted: CPD searching for suspect in 2016 deadly hit-and run

Columbus police continue to search for a suspect in a 2016 deadly hit and run accident.

Fourteen-year-old Arie Phillips was struck on Milgen Road March 27 while walking to a store with her brother. Phillips was visiting Columbus from North Carolina.

Family and police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a crimson or burgundy four-door crew cab truck. The truck has step rails, alloy wheels, and possible damage to the front end of the passenger side.

If you have any information about this case, call Cpl. Roslyn Hall at 706-225-4040.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.