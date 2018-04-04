Most Wanted: CPD searching for suspect in 2016 deadly hit-and ru - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Most Wanted: CPD searching for suspect in 2016 deadly hit-and run

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police continue to search for a suspect in a 2016 deadly hit and run accident.

Fourteen-year-old Arie Phillips was struck on Milgen Road March 27 while walking to a store with her brother.  Phillips was visiting Columbus from North Carolina.

Family and police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a crimson or burgundy four-door crew cab truck. The truck has step rails, alloy wheels, and possible damage to the front end of the passenger side.

If you have any information about this case, call Cpl. Roslyn Hall at 706-225-4040.

