CSU to host campus emergency exercise

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA

Columbus State University is making sure they are prepared for the worst in a campus emergency exercise.

CSU police will team up with local and state-wide emergency officials to conduct an emergency drill on the RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus.

Part of the drill means a section of Broadway will be temporarily closed.

The southbound lane of Broadway from 12th St. to 11th St.  from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The specifics of what is slated to happen during the drill are not being disclosed.

The exercise will begin at 10:00 a.m.

