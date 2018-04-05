CSU to host campus emergency exercise

Columbus State University is making sure they are prepared for the worst in a campus emergency exercise.

CSU police will team up with local and state-wide emergency officials to conduct an emergency drill on the RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus.

Part of the drill means a section of Broadway will be temporarily closed.

The southbound lane of Broadway from 12th St. to 11th St. from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The specifics of what is slated to happen during the drill are not being disclosed.

The exercise will begin at 10:00 a.m.

