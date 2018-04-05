Columbus Goodwill hosting an education fair

The Goodwill Center in Columbus is joining forces with local colleges and military recruiters to host an education fair.

College recruiters, financial aid advisors, and military recruiters will gather for the education fair, which is happening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today.

The goal of the fair is to teach the public, especially high school juniors and seniors, more about their options when it comes to secondary education.

Today’s fair is free to attend and will be held at Goodwill’s Career Center located in Cross Country Plaza on Macon Rd.

