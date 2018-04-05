Opelika police investigating Dollar General armed robbery

The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.

The cashier reported that the suspect entered the store, located at 3706 Pepperell Pkwy., with a firearm, demanding money and left the store on foot after receiving the money.

The suspect was described as a black male in all-black clothing.

There were no injuries involved in this incident.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to please call OPD’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

