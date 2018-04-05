Feeding the Valley to host 2nd annual ‘Outrun Hunger’ 5K, fun run

Alabama’s largest gun rights group has just endorsed a candidate running for the office of Lt. Governor.More >>
Alabama’s largest gun rights group has just endorsed a candidate running for the office of Lt. Governor.More >>
Feeding the Valley is gearing up to host a community event of their own this weekend. Kathy Gierer, the event’s organizer, dropped by News Leader 9 Morning to fill us in on all the details for the 2nd annual ‘Outrun Hunger’ 5K and fun run.More >>
Feeding the Valley is gearing up to host a community event of their own this weekend. Kathy Gierer, the event’s organizer, dropped by News Leader 9 Morning to fill us in on all the details for the 2nd annual ‘Outrun Hunger’ 5K and fun run.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.More >>
Opelika Police are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Fruitwood Circle this morning.More >>
Opelika Police are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Fruitwood Circle this morning.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is reporting that an armed robbery occurred Wednesday evening.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is reporting that an armed robbery occurred Wednesday evening.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>