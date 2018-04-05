Feeding the Valley to host 2nd annual ‘Outrun Hunger’ 5K, fun run

Feeding the Valley is gearing up to host a community event of their own this weekend.

Kathy Gierer, the event’s organizer, dropped by News Leader 9 Morning to fill us in on all the details for the 2nd annual ‘Outrun Hunger’ 5K and fun run.

Gierer said that rather having just a race, they will be hosting a whole event complete with inflatables, face painting, and souvenir photos.

The event itself is free, but entering the races do have a price tag associated with them.

The event will be held at Feeding the Valley’s new warehouse, located at 6744 Flat Rock Rd. Saturday, Apr. 7.

The races will begin from the warehouse, but will mostly take place on the Fall Line Trace.

The 5K begins at 8:00 a.m. and the fun run begins at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, including prices, you can click here to visit their website.

