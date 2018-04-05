BamaCarry gun rights group endorses Alabama Lt. Governor candidate

A police chase in Columbus ended when the driver crashed into the Master Kleen location on Macon Rd.More >>
Alabama’s largest gun rights group has just endorsed a candidate running for the office of Lt. Governor.More >>
Feeding the Valley is gearing up to host a community event of their own this weekend. Kathy Gierer, the event’s organizer, dropped by News Leader 9 Morning to fill us in on all the details for the 2nd annual ‘Outrun Hunger’ 5K and fun run.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General last night.More >>
Opelika Police are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Fruitwood Circle this morning.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
The company that provides online chat services for Delta and other companies, [24]7.ai, told Delta on March 28 that it had been involved in a cyber incident.More >>
A study released Thursday by researchers at Colorado State University calls for an above average hurricane season for 2018.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
