BamaCarry gun rights group endorses Alabama Lt. Governor candidate

Rep. Will Ainsworth and family (Source: Will Ainsworth Facebook)

Alabama’s largest gun rights group has just endorsed a candidate running for the office of Lt. Governor.

BamaCarry announced Wednesday, Apr. 4 that it would back Rep. Will Ainsworth in his campaign.

The group said in a statement that it chose to support the 37-year-old because of his track record for supporting the second amendment through the votes he cast in the legislature.

Earlier this year, Ainsworth proposed a bill that would arm Alabama teachers with guns so they would be prepared for an active shooter situation.

The Republican accepted the endorsement saying that, if elected, he would continue fighting to protect Alabamians’ gun rights.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.