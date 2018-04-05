Police chase ends with car crashing into Master Kleen in Columbus

A police chase in Columbus ended when the driver crashed into the Master Kleen location on Macon Rd.

According to the Georgia Highway Patrol, an officer attempted to pull over a white Crown Victoria for speeding on I-185.

The driver did not pull over and a chase began.

The chase ended at the intersection of Forrest Rd. and Macon Rd. when the driver ran a red light, hitting another vehicle and crashing into the Master Kleen.

Troopers say the driver then attempted to flee on foot but was captured.

Georgia Highway Patrol also says that drugs were recovered in the vehicle and an individual in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car is currently in custody.

