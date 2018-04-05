Police chase ends with car crashing into Master Kleen in Columbus; driver ID'd

A police chase in Columbus ended when the driver crashed into the Master Kleen location on Macon Rd.

According to the Georgia Highway Patrol, an officer attempted to pull over a white Crown Victoria for driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-185.

The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Jameil Williams. Williams did not pull over and a chase began.

The chase ended at the intersection of Forrest Rd. and Macon Rd. when Williams ran a red light, hitting another vehicle and crashing into Master Kleen.

Troopers say Williams then attempted to flee on foot but was captured.

Georgia Highway Patrol also says that drugs were recovered in the vehicle and an individual in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Williams faces a number of charges to include fleeing to elude, drug possession, and driving with no insurance.

