Zeph Baker approved to run for Columbus mayor

A hearing has been held to approve Zeph Baker to run for Columbus mayor.

Baker has been involved in controversy as to where his residence is located.

In a hearing today, Baker was able to prove he met the qualification requirements and has therefore been approved to run for mayor.

