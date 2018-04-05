Zeph Baker approved to run for Columbus mayor - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Zeph Baker approved to run for Columbus mayor

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A hearing has been held to approve Zeph Baker to run for Columbus mayor.

Baker has been involved in controversy as to where his residence is located.

In a hearing today, Baker was able to prove he met the qualification requirements and has therefore been approved to run for mayor.

