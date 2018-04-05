Columbus State University holds emergency management drill

Columbus State University is partnering with local and statewide law enforcement agencies to conduct an emergency management drill at 12th Ave. and Broadway on their RiverPark Campus.

This exercise is a part of CSU's ongoing emergency management initiative.

The idea is to assess emergency response capabilities during a mass casualty event. As part of the exercise, they are testing Cougar Alert, the school’s emergency notification system.

“So, it’s an opportunity for us to test if there was a situation whether it was an intentional criminal act or if it was an accident. How would we respond, how do we coordinate with other law enforcement agencies,” said Greg Hudgison, CSU Director of University Relations.

The nursing students also got involved while their instructors coached them through real life situations making sure they knew the right questions to ask their mock patients.

"The first thing we went over there and assessed what the first things we could see as soon as we walked up and made sure if they could move or if they could talk, if they were aware of what’s going on and the situation around them and kind of just assess them as a patient and tried to get them inside to the area they belong in," said Kayla Fountain, a CSU nursing student.

"And once we did that our instructors would come up and say what was their injuries did you figure out what was wrong," said Kayla Ramos, a CSU nursing student.

And they say by hosting this drill students and faculty will have a better sense of what to do in a mass casualty event.

