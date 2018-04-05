Columbus State University holds emergency management drill

Auburn University will host a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.More >>
Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Country’s Barbecue location on Broadway early Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman from Valley, Alabama has been charged with filing false tax returns and wire fraud.More >>
Columbus State University is partnering with local and statewide law enforcement agencies to conduct an emergency management drill at12th Ave. and Broadway on their RiverPark Campus.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
