Recovery efforts for 4-year-old missing in Bibb Pond continue

Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.

Thursday marks eight days the search has been underway. The toddler went missing in the pond while fishing with his father.

According to witnesses, the boy fell into the water and his father attempted to save him. His father's body was discovered Sunday.

The Columbus Department of Fire and EMS says there are 25 workers on site and four boat crews. Additional sonar equipment from South Carolina arrived Thursday to aid in the search.

