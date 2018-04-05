UDPATE: 4-year-old missing in Bibb Pond recovered

Officials with the Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services have confirmed that the 4-year-old boy missing in Bibb Pond has been recovered.

Friday marks nine days the search has been underway. The toddler went missing in the pond while fishing with his father.

According to witnesses, the boy fell into the water and his father attempted to save him. His father's body was discovered Sunday.

The Columbus Department of Fire and EMS says there are 25 workers on site and four boat crews. Additional sonar equipment from South Carolina arrived Thursday to aid in the search.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.