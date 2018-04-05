Valley woman charged with filing false tax returns, $500K wire fraud

A woman from Valley, Alabama has been charged with filing false tax returns and wire fraud.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment of the charges Thursday.

According to the indictment, from February 2007 through May 2014, Alita Baker Edeker, 48, stole over $500,000 of her employer’s funds for her personal benefit and the benefit of others by directing customer payments to debit and credit cards that she controlled.

The indictment also alleges that Edeker made false statements and representations in the company’s books and records to conceal her misappropriation. After misappropriating the funds, the indictment claims that Edeker willfully filed false U.S. individual income tax returns for tax years 2011, 2012, and 2013 that did not report the money.

Edeker faces a statutory maximum sentence if 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count and three years in prison for each count of filing a false return if convicted.

An indictment alleges that crimes have been committed. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

