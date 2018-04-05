Columbus police investigating robbery at Country’s Barbecue, 2 suspects arrested

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Country’s Barbecue location on Broadway early Wednesday morning.

Columbus police were able to identify the suspects as 44-year-old Brian Kitchen and 19-year-old Javon Green.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with strong arm robbery and Kitchen was also charged with battery and providing an officer with false information.

Both were scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning.

