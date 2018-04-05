Tuskegee vet student charged in cruel 'horse scam'

A police chase in Columbus ended when the driver crashed into the Master Kleen location on Macon Rd.More >>
A police chase in Columbus ended when the driver crashed into the Master Kleen location on Macon Rd.More >>
Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.More >>
Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.More >>
A safe water notice has been issued in Phenix City following a loss of pressure in the city’s water distribution system.More >>
A safe water notice has been issued in Phenix City following a loss of pressure in the city’s water distribution system.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
A Muscogee County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Muscogee County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle Thursday afternoon.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>