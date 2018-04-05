MCSD reports school bus accident with minor injuries

A Muscogee County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Forest Avenue at approximately 2:50 p.m. Two students have reported minor injuries.

The bus was transporting 15 students from Rigdon Road Elementary School at the time of the accident.

Students who reported no injury were transported from the scene to their scheduled locations on another bus. All parents with students being transported on the bus have been notified.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

