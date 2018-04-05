Phenix CIty issues safe water notice following pipe rupture along Auburn Road

A safe water notice has been issued in Phenix City following a loss of pressure in the city’s water distribution system.

The loss of water pressure occurred along or near U.S. 80 west of Auburn Road and along Auburn Road after a pipe ruptured on April 2.

Officials say tap water provided by the city is safe and may be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

The water main has been repaired. As a safety measure, a boil water advisory was issued for residents affected by the water main leak.

Two consecutive test results indicated no bacteria, and the water is safe to drink and use as normal.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.