Cusseta, AL man charged with robbery, domestic violence after dispute with family member

A Cusseta, Alabama man was arrested on warrants for robbery and domestic violence Wednesday, April 4.

Willie Bonner Huguley, 43, is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree domestic violence after an altercation with a family member.

Auburn police responded to a disturbance at a business in the 2500 block of Innovation Drive around 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that Huguley had physically assaulted a female in the parking lot and taken her purse.

The victim, identified as Huguley's relative, was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center by a private vehicle to be treated for non-lik=fe-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed she was confronted by Huguley when she arrived for work. A verbal confrontation resulted in Huguley assaulting her with a knife.

According to police, Huguley left the scene after the assault.

Warrants for his arrest were obtained shortly after the incident and he was arrested at his residence by Auburn Police with the assistance of Lee County Sheriff’s deputies.

Huguley was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $115,000 bond.

