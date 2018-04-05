Cusseta, AL man charged with robbery, domestic violence after dispute with family member

Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
A Cusseta, Alabama man was arrested on warrants for robbery and domestic violence Wednesday, April 4.More >>
A police chase in Columbus ended when the driver crashed into the Master Kleen location on Macon Rd.More >>
Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.More >>
A safe water notice has been issued in Phenix City following a loss of pressure in the city’s water distribution system.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
The president said he wasn't aware his lawyer paid the porn star $130,000 just before the election.More >>
