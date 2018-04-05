Columbus Museum gears up for 'Slow Art Day' with live exhibition

An artist is bringing a live art exhibit to the Columbus Museum ahead of its 2018 Slow Art Day.More >>
An artist is bringing a live art exhibit to the Columbus Museum ahead of its 2018 Slow Art Day.More >>
A Cusseta, Alabama man was arrested on warrants for robbery and domestic violence Wednesday, April 4.More >>
A Cusseta, Alabama man was arrested on warrants for robbery and domestic violence Wednesday, April 4.More >>
Mayoral Candidate Zeph Baker was asked to prove he lives in the city of Columbus during an afternoon residency hearing involving the Muscogee County Elections Board.More >>
Mayoral Candidate Zeph Baker was asked to prove he lives in the city of Columbus during an afternoon residency hearing involving the Muscogee County Elections Board.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
A police chase in Columbus ended when the driver crashed into the Master Kleen location on Macon Rd.More >>
A police chase in Columbus ended when the driver crashed into the Master Kleen location on Macon Rd.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>