Columbus Museum gears up for 'Slow Art Day' with live exhibition

An artist is bringing a live art exhibit to the Columbus Museum ahead of its 2018 Slow Art Day.

Jonathan VanDyke is viewing 16 quilts from the museum’s collection, one at a time for three hours each during at 48-hour duration. The live performance is called 'The Patient Eye.'

According to the museum, the overall goal is to get people to slow down in the fast-paced world we live in.

VanDyke will remain silent the entire time of his performance. Viewers are encouraged to stand or sit with him.

“We’re in a time when people only view apartments for about 17 seconds, everything is so fast and everything is about your phone. Really being able to slow down and look has been really important for the art world, says Bridgette Russell, director of marketing and public relations.

VanDyke’s performance is currently running during the museum’s hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will conclude April 12 with a public dialogue with him and museum administrators.

