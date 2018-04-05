K9 officers in LaGrange honored for their service to the community

Columbus police arrested a suspect on outstanding warrants.More >>
Mayoral Candidate Zeph Baker was asked to prove he lives in the city of Columbus during an afternoon residency hearing involving the Muscogee County Elections Board.More >>
The LaGrange Police Department's K9 officers were honored Thursday.More >>
An artist is bringing a live art exhibit to the Columbus Museum ahead of its 2018 Slow Art Day.More >>
A Cusseta, Alabama man was arrested on warrants for robbery and domestic violence Wednesday, April 4.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
