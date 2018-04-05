K9 officers in LaGrange honored for their service to the community

The LaGrange Police Department's K9 officers were honored Thursday.

The officers were honored for their past, present, and future selfless bravery and dedication to the community.

Tammie Cook, the founder of K9’s of West Georgia, presented a special statue to LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar in recognition of the K9 officers. She also presented a certificate to K9 Chico and his handler, Officer Wendy Bryant. Chico is set to retire soon after serving for eight years.

Bryant’s husband, K9 Officer Clayton Bryant, also received an End of Watch plaque honoring K9 Rik, who passed away in March.

