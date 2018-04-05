Columbus police arrest 2 suspects on child molestation, child exploitation charges

Mayoral Candidate Zeph Baker was asked to prove he lives in the city of Columbus during an afternoon residency hearing involving the Muscogee County Elections Board.More >>
Mayoral Candidate Zeph Baker was asked to prove he lives in the city of Columbus during an afternoon residency hearing involving the Muscogee County Elections Board.More >>
Publix hosted an in-store math night for 150 students at Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus.More >>
Publix hosted an in-store math night for 150 students at Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus.More >>
Columbus police arrested two suspects on outstanding warrants.More >>
Columbus police arrested two suspects on outstanding warrants.More >>
The LaGrange Police Department's K9 officers were honored Thursday.More >>
The LaGrange Police Department's K9 officers were honored Thursday.More >>
An artist is bringing a live art exhibit to the Columbus Museum ahead of its 2018 Slow Art Day.More >>
An artist is bringing a live art exhibit to the Columbus Museum ahead of its 2018 Slow Art Day.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>