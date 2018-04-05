Columbus police arrest 2 suspects on child molestation, child exploitation charges

Columbus police arrested two suspects on outstanding warrants.

Amanda French, 29, and Mahlon Dyer, 30, are both charged with felony child molestation and felony computer pornography child exploitation.

Dyer is facing an additional misdemeanor charge of drug-related objects.

French was arrested Wednesday, April 4 and Dyer was taken into custody Thursday, April 5.

Their Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for April 6 at 9 a.m.

