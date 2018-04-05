Columbus police arrest woman on child molestation, child exploit - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police arrest woman on child molestation, child exploitation charges

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Amanda French (Source: Columbus Police Department) Amanda French (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police arrested a suspect on outstanding warrants.

Amanda French, 29, was arrested Wednesday, April 4 and is charged with felony child molestation and felony computer pornography child exploitation.

Her Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for April 6 at 9 a.m.

