Publix partners with Blanchard Elementary for 'Adventure Math Night' in Columbus

Publix hosted an in-store math night for 150 students at Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus.

Publix Super Markets partnered with Blanchard Elementary by using grocery shopping to teach students basic math and literacy skills during Adventure Math Night.

The students used grocery products to complete their assignments for class credit. There were ‘Thinking Stations’ in the store that allowed students to perform math calculations to buy food. Students say it is a great way to learn.

“It’s been so fun because I get to buy some stuff that I want and learn math too,” says Jackson Smith, a student at Blanchard Elementary.

Publix provided prizes for students who completed their homework in the store.

Publix is also a Blanchard’s Partner in Education.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.