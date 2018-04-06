Fort Benning holds field day for kids with special needs

A big event at Ft. Benning is happening today as they host their 5th annual field day for kids with special needs.

This event started only for the special needs kids of Ft. Benning through their Exceptional Family Member Program.

The field day has since expanded, opening to the entire tri-city area for any child with special needs, whether they are homeschooled or in the surrounding districts.

It will be a day of outdoor fun for more than 1,000 competitors with over 750 volunteers to help.

The people of Ft. Benning say there is nothing like seeing the smiles on their faces.

"I don’t know if there is anything that gets better than that, right. So, this is a unique opportunity for these kids that have special needs, to come out and make friends, compete, feel good about themselves, and just have a great day," said Col. Clint Cox.

Some of the activities include soccer, basketball, kickball, frisbee tossing, bowling, you name it.

It will be held on Ft. Benning's York Field with an opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.