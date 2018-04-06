FIRST TO ALERT: Warm today but storms are possible early Saturday. Details here.

Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds around ahead of our next weather system. I won't rule out a few sprinkles through the day but the bulk of the rain won't enter the forecast until early Saturday.

Right now the time-frame looks like 3 AM to 10 AM with a few storms possible. Some could be severe but the threat is very low. The afternoon looks drier but still cloudy. Sunshine returns Sunday and temperatures drop.

We'll see morning lows near 40 and highs in the 60s. Into early next week it's possible to see some isolated showers Monday and Tuesday with seasonable temperatures expected. We warm into the low 80s by next Friday though.

