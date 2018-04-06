The Power of Goodwill: Abandoned pit bull saved by vets at Auburn

An abandoned pit bull has been given a new lease on life thanks to teams at Auburn University’s veterinary college.

Rescue groups in Hampton, Ga. found the four-year-old named Jasmine roaming the streets alone.

She had apparently been hit by a car and animal control was on the way to euthanize her.

Rescuers were able to gain custody of the dog and immediately called vets at Auburn to help.

Jasmine was taken to Auburn and from there underwent several surgeries.

After that, the vets at Auburn put the pit bull through physical therapy to strengthen her bones and muscles.

She’s now recovering at the teaching hospital and will be sent home to a foster family from there.

