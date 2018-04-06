The Power of Goodwill: Abandoned pit bull saved by vets at Auburn

An abandoned pit bull has been given a new lease on life thanks to teams at Auburn University’s veterinary college.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Country’s Barbecue location on Broadway early Wednesday morning.More >>
Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.More >>
Mayoral Candidate Zeph Baker was asked to prove he lives in the city of Columbus during an afternoon residency hearing involving the Muscogee County Elections Board.More >>
A big event at Ft. Benning is happening today as they host their 5th annual field day for kids with special needs.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Russia's London embassy tweeted Thursday concerning the condition of Sergei Skripal's pets.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
