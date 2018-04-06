Lanett police investigating Domino’s Pizza armed robbery - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Lanett police investigating Domino’s Pizza armed robbery

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Lanett Police Department) (Source: Lanett Police Department)
(Source: Lanett Police Department) (Source: Lanett Police Department)
(Source: Lanett Police Department) (Source: Lanett Police Department)
(Source: Lanett Police Department) (Source: Lanett Police Department)
LANETT, AL (WTVM) -

The Lanett Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Domino’s Pizza located on Broad Ave.

The suspect entered the business with a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from two employees.

The suspect was described as a six-foot-tall, slender man wearing khaki pants, black hoodie, gloves and a mask.

If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance photos or have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call LPD at (334) 644-2146, Sgt. Phillip Hancock at (334) 644-5269, or Crime Stoppers at (334) 756-8200.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:38:08 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly