Lanett police investigating Domino’s Pizza armed robbery

The Lanett Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Domino’s Pizza located on Broad Ave.

The suspect entered the business with a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from two employees.

The suspect was described as a six-foot-tall, slender man wearing khaki pants, black hoodie, gloves and a mask.

If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance photos or have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call LPD at (334) 644-2146, Sgt. Phillip Hancock at (334) 644-5269, or Crime Stoppers at (334) 756-8200.

