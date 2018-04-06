Columbus police investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave.

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Source: AP Graphics Source: AP Graphics
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave. that took place Thursday, Apr. 5.

Officers responded to 620 5th Ave. around 9:30 p.m., but the victim had already been transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The victim has been identified as Karrick Smith. There is no word yet on Smith’s condition.

The case remains under investigation.

