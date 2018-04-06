Columbus police investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave. that took place Thursday, Apr. 5.More >>
Authorities in Troup Co. are warning drivers to be on the lookout after a man says he was shot while riding in a car on Interstate 85 Thursday morning.
West Point Police are investigating an armed robbery home invasion. Police say on March 25, the victim, his girlfriend, and 8-month-old child were robbed and told not to leave the home after they left the scene.
Early in the morning on Saturday, Mar. 24, the Opelika Police Department responded to a call of a person being shot.
Valley police are investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of 35th Street in the Shawmut community.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.
Larry Johnson said he was trying to make a point about his childhood. Others thought his remarks were offensive.
Recovery crews are continuing their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Bibb Pond.
The tour, called "The Gambler's Last Deal," was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it's being cut short.
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
