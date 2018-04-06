Columbus police investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave. that took place Thursday, Apr. 5.

Officers responded to 620 5th Ave. around 9:30 p.m., but the victim had already been transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The victim has been identified as Karrick Smith. There is no word yet on Smith’s condition.

The case remains under investigation.

