Free health screenings at the Columbus Civic Center

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA

The Columbus community is being encouraged to get real about its health and a free event is being offered to do just that.

Free health screenings will be offered to the public at the Columbus Civic Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Screenings will include ones for diabetes, prostate and breast exams, HIV, vision, dental and more.

Doctors will be on site to answer your health concerns.

