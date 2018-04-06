Free health screenings at the Columbus Civic Center

The Columbus community is being encouraged to get real about its health and a free event is being offered to do just that.

Free health screenings will be offered to the public at the Columbus Civic Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Screenings will include ones for diabetes, prostate and breast exams, HIV, vision, dental and more.

Doctors will be on site to answer your health concerns.

