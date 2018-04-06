Democratic candidate meet and greet to be held in Phenix City - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Democratic candidate meet and greet to be held in Phenix City

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Phenix City) (Source: Phenix City)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Citizens of Russell Co. are invited to a ‘meet and greet’ with political candidates tomorrow.

All candidates are Democrats seeking office in Alabama’s June primary.

Candidates running for Congress, Governor and Attorney General are expected to be at the gathering.

The event runs from noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Central Activities Center in Phenix City Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.

