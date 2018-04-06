SPECIAL REPORT: Surviving the allergy season

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 185 northbound in Columbus following a vehicle accident.More >>
St. Luke School in Columbus has become an accredited member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS).More >>
Allergy season is upon us and in the deep south, it can be a rough time of the year for allergy sufferers.More >>
Citizens of Russell Co. are invited to a ‘meet and greet’ with political candidates tomorrow.More >>
Due to Phenix City’s water system losing pressure in the distribution system, the city is urging the public to boil water before using it.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
A Memphis man was arrested in Alabama while hauling 82 pounds of meth, according to investigators.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
Trae, 13, and his brother, 15-year-old Travis Green Jr., were both killed in a crash Wednesday evening after the car they were traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
