St. Luke School in Columbus earns SAIS accreditation

St. Luke School in Columbus has become an accredited member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS).

St. Luke was previously accredited by AdvancED and now holds joint accreditation.

SAIS accredited member schools are part of an international network of accredited schools that have demonstrated success in educating children.

SAIS representatives conducted an on-site visit to review of St. Luke’s self-study and standards compliance and its adherence to its mission. The group consisted of diverse educational leader from reputable institutions throughout the southeast.

“Independent schools are all unique in the delivery of their mission. SAIS recognizes this and through their process of accreditation, they honor, affirm and hold their schools accountable for the faithful execution of that mission. This is the highest possible level of accreditation available to an independent school and we are honored that St. Luke School is now an accredited member of SAIS,” commented Head of School, Bill Shelnutt.

SAIS accreditation is recognized as a symbol of quality in education for students and teachers.

St. Luke School is an independent, Christian school that serves children from junior-kindergarten through eighth grade. The school is also a ministry of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

