LaGrange police searching for missing man

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -

The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Billy Rollins, 52, was reported missing Friday, April 6.

He is known to frequent areas behind the hospital on Old Vernon Road near Jenkins Street, and Hamilton Road near Troup High School. Rollins also frequents gas stations and the LaGrange Mall.

If anyone has seen Rollins or has information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911. 

