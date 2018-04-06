Family of Upatoi triple murder victims shares emotional reaction at sentencing

After more than two years, a judge handed down the sentencing for the men convicted of the murders of three Upatoi family members.More >>
Authorities call it a cruel and shocking scam targeted at horse owners across the southeast.More >>
St. Luke School in Columbus has become an accredited member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS).More >>
The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing man. Billy Rollins, 52, was reported missing Friday, April 6.More >>
Traffic is delayed on Interstate 185 northbound in Columbus following a vehicle accident.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Two people have been charged with capital murder after a Longview woman who was reported missing was found dead.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
Auburn University is facing a federal lawsuit that claims its interim director of the university's Office of Campus Safety and Security racially discriminated against a longtime employee.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
