Defendant to be added to lawsuit involving student losing leg after alleged body slam

Updates are reportedly on the way after the Muscogee County School District was voluntarily dropped from a multi-million-dollar lawsuit involving a student.

The suit pertains to Montravious Thomas, a 13-year-old whose leg was amputated after claiming a contracted behavioral specialist body slammed him at the AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center in 2016.

Thomas’ lawyer, with Forrest B. Johnson and Associates, says they plan to add Lt. Consuela Askew from the Columbus Police Department as a defendant. The lieutenant will join a full panel of defendants.

The attorneys plan to hold a press conference Tuesday to announce the changes in the defendant line-up.

