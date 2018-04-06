Defendant to be added to lawsuit involving student losing leg af - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Defendant to be added to lawsuit involving student losing leg after alleged body slam

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Updates are reportedly on the way after the Muscogee County School District was voluntarily dropped from a multi-million-dollar lawsuit involving a student.

The suit pertains to Montravious Thomas, a 13-year-old whose leg was amputated after claiming a contracted behavioral specialist body slammed him at the AIM/Edgewood Student Services Center in 2016.

 Thomas’ lawyer, with Forrest B. Johnson and Associates,  says they plan to add Lt. Consuela Askew from the Columbus Police Department as a defendant. The lieutenant will join a full panel of defendants.

The attorneys plan to hold a press conference Tuesday to announce the changes in the defendant line-up.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:37:08 GMT
    Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    More >>

    Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."

    More >>

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:20:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly