Long-time radio veteran in Columbus leaves Foxie 105 for R&B sister station

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A long-time Davis Broadcasting radio veteran made an announcement to the Columbus area and radio listeners Friday.

After being on-air at hip-hop station  Foxie 105 for 24 years, Michael Soul is taking his talents elsewhere. However, he won’t be going too far.

He will now work for K92.7, the sister station to Foxie 105. K92.7 plays R&B and smooth jazz. Soul indirectly made the announcement to his co-workers and friends on social media which sent everyone into a panic. He hinted that he was leaving the station and left everyone to assume where he was going.

He said people even asked if he was running for mayor, which wasn’t the case.

"I’m excited to help build this brand as well, just like we did with Foxie with the same intensity, hard work, dedication, and commitment. Please tune it," says Soul.

He will still be on air from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on K92.7’s midday show. 

