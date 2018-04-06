13 Muscogee County students selected for Governor's Honors Progr - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

13 Muscogee County students selected for Governor's Honors Program

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: MCSD) (Source: MCSD)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The winners of the state-wide Governor’s Honors Program have been announced.

Thirteen students from the Muscogee County School District were named finalists and will participate in the summer residential program on the campus of Berry College this summer.

The Governor’s Honors Program is a four-week intensive study that features undergraduate, graduate, and professional-level coursework. The program also provides hands-on experience in one of 20 areas of study.

Nearly 1,700 students from across the state were interviewed and participated in the selection process this year. 670 of those students were selected into the program.

The Governor’s Honor’s Program will run from June 17 to July 14.

