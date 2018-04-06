13 Muscogee County students selected for Governor's Honors Program

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on 5th Ave. that took place Thursday, Apr. 5.More >>
The Uptown Spring Concert Series kicked off in Columbus Friday.More >>
The winners of the state-wide Governor’s Honors Program have been announced.More >>
Hardships and open seat transfer requests are available for the Muscogee County School District’s 2018-2019 school year.More >>
Updates are reportedly on the way after the Muscogee County School District was voluntarily dropped from a multi-million-dollar lawsuit involving a student.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
The film franchise's Facebook announced on Friday a release date for the fourth edition of the film next year, nearly 25 years after the original.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.More >>
