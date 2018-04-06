Uptown Spring Concert Series kicks off in Columbus

The Uptown Spring Concert Series kicked off in Columbus Friday.

The series runs each Friday through the end of May. People filled Broadway with their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert.

DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band performed Friday night.

"We heard a lot of talk about it and we wanted to come out and see what everyone was talking about," says Joy, a concert goer.

"My daughter came down and she brought me out here because I've got to get out of the house, you know. With four little grandkids four years old and under, you've got to get out," says Ken, a concert attendee.

The event was free and open to all ages.

